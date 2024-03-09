Tesla To Squeeze Third Row Into Model Y In Chinese Market For 2025

Tesla plans to produce a six-seat variant of its Model Y car in China from late 2025, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. automaker strives to increase the appeal of its best-selling yet aging electric vehicle (EV).
 
Tesla has asked suppliers to prepare accordingly for a double-digit increase of Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, said one of the people, who declined to be named as the plan is not public.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


