Tesla To Use A Train To Transport 4,500 Workers To Berlin Gigafactory Daily

Tesla’s train at Giga Berlin will take roughly 4,500 employees to work every day and will commute on its route almost 60 times daily.

This week, Tesla confirmed it would use a shuttle connected to the public railway network running between Erkner Train Station and the Giga Berlin property to give both employees and citizens a public transportation option.

The shuttle will travel between the two stops nearly 60 times a day, and according to rbb24, it will bring “more than 1,500 employees directly to the factory at the change of shift alone.”