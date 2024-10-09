Tesla Told Autopilot Trainers To Ignore "Right Turn On Red" And "U-Turn" Signs

Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:48 AM

Views : 342 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carexpert.com.au

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s controversial Autopilot semi-autonomous driving technology has been the subject of recalls and safety investigations, and now an employee has detailed the concerning ways the brand treats its data.
 
Autopilot is a Level 2 autonomous driving system that incorporates now-common features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
 
US publication Business Insider interviewed an anonymous member of Tesla’s Autopilot team who ‘trains’ the driver assistance system – and its more capable Full Self-Driving sister system – to perform safer in the real world.


Read Article


Tesla Told Autopilot Trainers To Ignore

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)