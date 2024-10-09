Tesla Told Autopilot Trainers To Ignore "Right Turn On Red" And "U-Turn" Signs

Tesla’s controversial Autopilot semi-autonomous driving technology has been the subject of recalls and safety investigations, and now an employee has detailed the concerning ways the brand treats its data.

Autopilot is a Level 2 autonomous driving system that incorporates now-common features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

US publication Business Insider interviewed an anonymous member of Tesla’s Autopilot team who ‘trains’ the driver assistance system – and its more capable Full Self-Driving sister system – to perform safer in the real world.