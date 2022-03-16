Tesla Tranaction Prices Spike In February

A new report published by Kelley Blue Book and shared by Teslarati dives into automakers' average transaction prices as of February 2022. KBB notes that, as a whole, new vehicle prices dropped again in February, though they're still about $5,000 higher than they were in February 2021.

Tesla's average transaction price spiked more than any other automaker in February due in part to a few recent price increases, but they're not up as high as other brands on a year-over-year basis. It's also important to note that Tesla's average transaction prices likely rose recently since shoppers can take delivery of expensive models more quickly than waiting for the cheaper options.



