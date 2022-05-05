Tesla Transforming Shanghai Gigafactory Into The World's Largest Vehicle Export Hub

Tesla is planning to double the production capacity of Gigafactory Shanghai by building a new factory on the site that could add 450,000 vehicles to the Chinese plant’s yearly output.

While we've heard of such plans before, this the first time Tesla has acknowledged them. In a May 1 letter sent to local authorities from Shanghai's Lingang Special Area, the EV maker mentioned plans to further expand its existing plant, confirming a previous report from February.

The company said it would build a new plant on nearby land in the same area, with an annual capacity of 450,000 cars when the first phase of construction is completed, including Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. As a result, Gigafactory Shanghai would become "the world's largest vehicle export hub."