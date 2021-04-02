Tesla Tuner Announces Renewed Attack On Pikes Peak Hill Climb This Season

Unplugged Performance has confirmed its attendance at the 2021 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, where the Model 3 it took last year still managed to take second place in its class after a crash during the practice session in the 2020 event.

Randy Pobst, the driver of the Unplugged Performance Model 3, took to Instagram to announce the group’s attendance at the event, looking for redemption despite its impressive performance last year. Despite Unplugged and Pobst’s performance that earned them a silver medal in its class, finishing just behind Blake Fuller and his Model 3 Performance, the all-electric car’s chief navigator is not completely satisfied with its showing.



