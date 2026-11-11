Tesla Tuner Offers To Keep Cybertruck Production Alive

Unplugged Performance, the biggest name in Tesla aftermarket tuning, wants to keep the Cybertruck alive. The company publicly offered on Tuesday to take the Cybertruck line off Tesla’s hands, funded by a consortium of investors.

It comes just four days after Elon Musk said Tesla would wind down Cybertruck production at Giga Texas around mid-2027, with the truck selling at roughly 12% of the 250,000 units a year Tesla planned for.

UP posted the pitch on X as “an open offer to Tesla.” The company says it fully supports putting Cybercab first and would run Cybertruck production “at no cost to Tesla’s floor space, headcount, or focus.”