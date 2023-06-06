Tesla UK Offers Up Cash For Clunkers Program

Tesla is so eager to see motorists in the UK pick up the keys to one of its new EVs that it has announced a scrappage scheme designed to encourage owners of old petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles to trade them in for credit.
 
Those willing to take the plunge into EV ownership can trade in their old petrol or diesel vehicle with a value of less than £2,000 ($2,482). In addition to receiving a credit for the trade-in value of the car, Tesla will provide an additional credit of £2,000 ($2,482), meaning owners could receive a value of up to £4,000 ($4,965). If an old petrol or diesel vehicle is determined to have a trade-in value of just £1,000 ($1,241), Tesla will also provide a £2,000 ($2,482) bonus.


