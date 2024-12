Tesla has found a problem with “cell denting” in some Cybertrucks and it is starting to change the battery packs. The automaker is even sending the trucks back to Gigafactory Texas to investigate and replace the packs.

Cybertruck has been in production for a year now, and the production ramp has been relatively smooth.

Tesla is now capable of producing several thousands of Cybertrucks per week at Gigafactory Texas.

However, the vehicle program isn’t without issues.