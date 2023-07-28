Tesla Uncovers New Supercharger That Can Charge Faster Than Any Car Is Currently Capable Of

It has now been uncovered that Tesla's V4 Superchargers can support charging speeds up to 350 kW. Reddit user u/RealPokePOP spotted the detail in a construction filing put forth in the UK for 16 chargers in the town of Swindon. Tesla has yet to publish specifications for the V4 chargers, but these documents are about as official as we're likely to find. Tesla has been rolling out the V4 Superchargers in Europe for a while now, with several updates of late, including offering multiple payment methods as well. Current V3 Superchargers can only support speeds up to 324 kW, so the upgrade to 350 kW is a welcome addition, and a necessary one to support the fastest-charging EVs, which all have 350 kW charging capabilities. Other EV charging networks have been rolling out 350 kW chargers for a while now, but Tesla seemingly hasn't bothered, most likely because no model in its lineup can currently charge at such speeds.



Read Article