Tesla Undergoes First Class Action Lawsuit For Unrealistic Mileage Claims

On July 27, Reuters published an investigation revealing that Elon Musk ordered Tesla's software engineers to always present the best possible range these cars could have. That led customers to complain their vehicles were not delivering what they promised and to another Tesla measure: a "Diversion Team" responsible for preventing service visits based on these complaints. It was a matter of time until the first lawsuit landed in court, which happened on August 3 in California. However, it tackles more than that. The law firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman is representing three Tesla owners: James Porter, Bryan Perez, and Dro Esraeili Estepanian. They all live in California, respectively, in Petaluma, Lancaster, and Palmdale. All three bought new cars, although the lawsuit initially suggests that Perez ordered a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in February 2022. It was actually a 2022 vehicle, as we learn by reading the entirety of the proposed class action.



