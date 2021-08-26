Tesla Unveils Major Update To Its Mobile App. WHY Can't Competitors Get Customers As Excited About Their OWN Apps?

Tesla is rolling out a major update to its smartphone app that includes improved controls, new controls, and stunning graphics.



The Tesla App is the company's official app that allows owners to connect their smartphones directly to their vehicles, giving them access to a variety of remote-controlled features. It is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices. All Tesla owners have an app with which they can remotely control some of the car's functions or make purchases in the store. It also includes useful information such as current location, vehicle charging status, and may even warn if someone breaks into the vehicle.









