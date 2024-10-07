Tesla Update Introduces Chill Mode To Reign In Teen Drivers

Agent009 submitted on 7/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:34 AM

Views : 366 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla consistently improves its vehicles via over-the-air software updates, bringing new convenience and safety features to new and existing cars. According to Not A Tesla App, the latest 2024.26 update - reportedly released to Tesla employees already - will include new tech that will appeal to parents of young drivers.
 
New Parental Controls will allow parents to limit acceleration and set a maximum speed. This new 'Chill' mode would provide owners with peace of mind, with teenagers able to use the car with limitations to keep them safe. This is a handy feature; even the entry-level Tesla Model 3 can reach 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 125 mph - dangerous numbers for an inexperienced 16-year-old.


Read Article


Tesla Update Introduces Chill Mode To Reign In Teen Drivers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)