Tesla Update Introduces Chill Mode To Reign In Teen Drivers

Tesla consistently improves its vehicles via over-the-air software updates, bringing new convenience and safety features to new and existing cars. According to Not A Tesla App, the latest 2024.26 update - reportedly released to Tesla employees already - will include new tech that will appeal to parents of young drivers.

New Parental Controls will allow parents to limit acceleration and set a maximum speed. This new 'Chill' mode would provide owners with peace of mind, with teenagers able to use the car with limitations to keep them safe. This is a handy feature; even the entry-level Tesla Model 3 can reach 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 125 mph - dangerous numbers for an inexperienced 16-year-old.