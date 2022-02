Tesla has released an updated version of its Supercharger map with many new upcoming stations added and updated timelines for expected completion.

The automaker aims to triple the size of its Supercharger network.

Every year, Tesla releases an updated version of its Supercharger map on its ‘find us‘ page.

With those updates, the automaker adds newly planned stations to the map and updates the timeline of the previously planned stations as those often slip behind schedule.