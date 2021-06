Tesla is using its new social platform, “Engage Tesla,” to help influence Delaware to support electric vehicles and direct car sales. Earlier this year, we reported that the automaker killed its forum and launched a new platform called “Engage Tesla” to serve as a “home base” for owners’ clubs and Tesla’s policy team.

Now, we have a good example of how Tesla plans to use the platform with a post to help engage its fanbase to push Delaware to support direct sales.