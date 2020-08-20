Tesla Vehicles To Play Elevator Music To Warn Pedestrians Of Presence

Tesla vehicles will soon play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through external speakers for pedestrians to enjoy. The feature was detailed in a Tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been vocally supportive of elevator music and “snake jazz” in the past few days. Musk has tweeted out several messages that have talked about the underrated nature of elevator music, which is usually “soft” or “light” in nature and is played in areas where people tend to gather. Snake jazz, on the other hand, is a reference to one of Musk’s favorite shows, Rick and Morty.



