Tesla Wants Austin Residents To Become Guinea Pigs For Robotaxi Testing

Despite making bold claims about autonomous driving, Tesla hasn't started testing its driverless vehicles on public roads yet. Earlier information indicated that Palo Alto, California, might be the first city where the Tesla Cybercab will be allowed on public roads. However, a new report shows that the honors might go to Austin, Texas. Tesla has been promising driverless vehicles for a long time, with its Full Self-Driving software at the forefront of autonomous driving technology. Over the years, Elon Musk got so excited about Tesla FSD that he promised almost every year that autonomous driving would become a reality "by the end of the year" or "by next year." My memory is not what it used to be, but thankfully, somebody kept score of these promises, and they date as far back as 2015. Sadly, the maintainer gave up in 2022, which is when Musk became even more bullish on Tesla's FSD capabilities.



Read Article