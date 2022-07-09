Tesla Wants To Build 10-12 MORE Gigafactories By 2030

Tesla continues to rapidly expand throughout the world, and despite two new Gigafactories having opened earlier this year, the automaker’s already looking at where to build next. In the long term, it’s difficult to predict how many production facilities Tesla could build, but CEO Elon Musk has his sights set on a high target — as usual.

At Tesla’s annual stockholder’s meeting, Musk said he thinks the automaker could eventually build as many as 10-12 Gigafactories throughout the world, as reported by Business Insider. The CEO also mentioned that Tesla could produce up to 20 million electric cars per year by 2030, with each factory outputting between one and a half and two million units per year.



