Tesla Wants To Design Vehicles To Be Maintenance Free

At times, Tesla’s fleet growth has greatly outpaced its service growth – resulting in significant issues and wait times for owners to get their vehicles serviced.



However, in 2021 and 2022, the automaker made large investments in its service, and combined with lower growth in vehicle deliveries in 2023, there have been fewer issues recently.

There’s always room for improvement, and CEO Elon Musk has mentioned on a few occasions that “the best service is no service.” If the cars don’t need service in the first place, the need for great service is not really required.