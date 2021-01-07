Tesla Wants To Dominate All Categories Of The IIHS Safety Tests

The Tesla Model 3 with pure vision Autopilot may have already secured a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), but CEO Elon Musk believes that Tesla could still do better. In a post on Twitter, Musk noted that Tesla would be looking to achieve maximum safety scores in the IIHS’ tests, including all of the agency’s subcategories and individual tests. The Top Safety Pick+ rating is already the IIHS’ highest overall safety score, and it’s quite difficult to achieve too. Vehicles considered as part of the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ list must gain “Good” scores in critical tests such as the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. “Good” ratings must also be earned by the vehicle’s headlights, a metric that has challenged even Tesla in the past.





IIHS has completed tests of the 2021 Tesla Model 3's new camera-based front crash prevention system, which rates superior for vehicle-to-vehicle interactions and advanced for pedestrian interactions. Details: https://t.co/y3vGCv0P49 pic.twitter.com/rpH2WshbkF — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) June 29, 2021



