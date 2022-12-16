Tesla Wants To Expand GigaBerlin Capacity To 1,000,000 Cars Annually

Tesla aims to double the capacity of its German gigafactory near Berlin to more than one million cars a year. To do that, the plant desperately needs to find new water sources. The news comes amid a painful ramp-up operation, which current employees describe as “total chaos.”

Tesla is looking for new water sources at its Berlin gigafactory that would allow doubling the production capacity. According to local authorities and water associations consulted by Reuters, Tesla plans to drill for new water sources to speed past famous German bureaucracy. The move puzzled local authorities in Grünheide, which said they are not against it, although it is highly unusual.

