Tesla Wants To Start Casting New Vehicles Like Hot Wheels

Tesla has not given up on its dream of manufacturing cars by creating the entire body of the vehicle with a single-piece casting.

Elon Musk recently tweeted, “With our giant casting machines, we are literally trying to make full-size cars in the same way that toy cars are made,” he said.

Just like toy cars are manufactured using a complete body diecast, Tesla is trying to bring the same concept to real-world car manufacturing. Tesla’s success in this methodology will further advance the single-piece Giga casting revolution the automaker has begun to introduce with its Model Y electric SUV.




