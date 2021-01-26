Tesla Wants To Start Casting New Vehicles Like Hot Wheels

Tesla has not given up on its dream of manufacturing cars by creating the entire body of the vehicle with a single-piece casting. Elon Musk recently tweeted, “With our giant casting machines, we are literally trying to make full-size cars in the same way that toy cars are made,” he said.



Just like toy cars are manufactured using a complete body diecast, Tesla is trying to bring the same concept to real-world car manufacturing. Tesla’s success in this methodology will further advance the single-piece Giga casting revolution the automaker has begun to introduce with its Model Y electric SUV.





With our giant casting machines, we are literally trying to make full-size cars in the same way that toy cars are made — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2021



