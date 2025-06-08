Tesla Wants to Expand Robotaxi Service Across The Nation - Complains That Over Regulation Is Hampering FSD Progress

Tesla's Q2 2025 earnings call was the first of the Robotaxi era. Musk spoke enthusiastically about autonomous vehicles, stating that Tesla could expand Robotaxi service to half the US population by the end of the year. This might be wishful thinking, though, with most Tesla owners not even willing to try the Full Self Driving (FSD) software. Tesla's second-quarter earnings call was one of the gloomiest Elon Musk held, with an obvious lack of enthusiasm marking the event. And for a good reason, considering the second quarter brought some of the worst financial results Tesla ever reported, with almost all indicators in free falling. The results mirrored the disappointing vehicle deliveries in the quarter, a consequence of Tesla boycotts rather than adverse market conditions.



