Tesla Warns Deposit Holders To Buy Their Cybertruck Now Or Lose Their Money

It turns out that getting your hands on a Tesla Cybertruck might be just as nerve-wracking as waiting for it in the first place. One hopeful owner is finding out the hard way that Tesla doesn’t play nice when it comes to deadlines or refunds. According to him, the company has given him a simple ultimatum this holiday season: take delivery now or kiss $2,500 and his spot in line goodbye. Happy holidays, right? Despite his requests for a little breathing room, Tesla seems uninterested in bending its rules. And, based on the fine print, it’s hard to say he didn’t see this coming.



