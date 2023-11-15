Tesla Warns Investors To Brace For New Growth Wave

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:37 AM

Views : 408 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has warned investors that it is currently in between growth waves – potentially affecting its guided 50% growth rate.

The growth Tesla has experienced in terms of vehicle production and deliveries over the last decade is undeniably impressive.

Tesla went from a poorly funded EV startup to the most valuable automaker in the world, with a capacity to produce 2 million new electric vehicles per year.

With that comes a lot of credibility, and that’s why more people took them seriously when they told investors that they plan to grow at a pace of roughly 50% per year.




Read Article


Tesla Warns Investors To Brace For New Growth Wave

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)