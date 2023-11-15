Tesla Warns Investors To Brace For New Growth Wave

Tesla has warned investors that it is currently in between growth waves – potentially affecting its guided 50% growth rate.



The growth Tesla has experienced in terms of vehicle production and deliveries over the last decade is undeniably impressive.



Tesla went from a poorly funded EV startup to the most valuable automaker in the world, with a capacity to produce 2 million new electric vehicles per year.



With that comes a lot of credibility, and that’s why more people took them seriously when they told investors that they plan to grow at a pace of roughly 50% per year.



$TSLA bulls should reduce their expectations that $TSLA volumes can grow at +50% per year. I am at +37% vol growth in 2023 and +37% growth in 2024. WS is at +37% in 2023 and +22% in 2024. And apparently @MartinViecha head of $TSLA IR recently advised investors that TSLA “is… pic.twitter.com/iH5QxB03L6 — Gary Black (@garyblack00) November 14, 2023





