Tesla Warns Investors To Brace For New Growth Wave

Tesla has warned investors that it is currently in between growth waves – potentially affecting its guided 50% growth rate.
The growth Tesla has experienced in terms of vehicle production and deliveries over the last decade is undeniably impressive.
Tesla went from a poorly funded EV startup to the most valuable automaker in the world, with a capacity to produce 2 million new electric vehicles per year.
With that comes a lot of credibility, and that’s why more people took them seriously when they told investors that they plan to grow at a pace of roughly 50% per year.
