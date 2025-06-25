Tesla Warns NHTSA About Disclosing Confidential Robotaxi Information

Tesla began a small-scale rollout of its Robotaxi program in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, marking a significant step forward for the automaker’s autonomous vehicle ambitions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is collecting data on the program, but Tesla recently told the government agency not to publicly disclose any of the information it gathers.

Last week, the NHTSA announced that it was reviewing answers Tesla gave in response to its questions about Robotaxi safety and performance in poor weather conditions. The automaker responded by leaning on a federal law that prevents the NHTSA from releasing what it considers confidential information.