Tesla Warns Owners That Wet Rag Charging Hack Will Damage Their Vehicles

Tesla recently expressed some caution over a Supercharger “life hack” that has become quite popular among Tesla owners. As per the electric vehicle maker through its official Tesla Charging account on X, the trick, which involves the use of a wet cloth being placed on a Supercharger handle, is actually quite risky. Tesla owners have noted that they see throttled Supercharging speeds when they charge their vehicles in hot weather. This seemed partly due to the fact that the Supercharger handle gets really hot when exposed to the sun. When this happens, the sensor inside the Supercharger handle tells the charger to moderate the charging speed to maintain a safe temperature, as noted in an InsideEVs report.



Another extreme wet rag supercharger test. Plugged in at 2% SoC - ramped up to 147kW as normal and thermal throttled at 34% down to 58kW. Slapped that room temperature soaking wet rag and it climbed back to 119kW where it hit the internal charge profile limit. Amazing! ?? pic.twitter.com/0o6VGgdhc9 — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) August 31, 2020





