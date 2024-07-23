Tesla Will Employ Humanoid Robot Workers At Factories As Early As Next Year

Tesla, opens new tab will have humanoid robots in "low production" for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced a rollout by the end of 2024. The automaker will have the robots "hopefully" in high production for other companies in 2026, Musk said in a post, opens new tab on social media platform X. Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.



