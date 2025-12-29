Tesla Will Now Charge You $150 For Vomiting In A Robotaxi

Tesla's Robotaxi service just gained one of the most realistic features imaginable: cleaning fees for when you lose your lunch in the back seat.
 
According to Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt on X, the company is now apparently rolling out two tiers of cleaning fees for riders of its Robotaxi service. The tier that a mess falls into depends on how much cleanup it requires. Today, if you spill, smoke, puke or make a mess significant enough to disrespect the interior of its fleet, you may now be politely charged up to $150 for your transgressions.





 


