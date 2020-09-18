Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Stealing Company Data

U. S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc won its case against a former employee, who was fired for hacking and transferring company data to third parties, according to court documents filed on Thursday. Tesla had filed a lawsuit against Martin Tripp, who formerly worked at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, in 2018 claiming that he had admitted to writing software that hacked the carmaker's manufacturing operating system, transferring several gigabytes of its data to third parties and making false claims to the media.



