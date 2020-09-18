Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Stealing Company Data

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:16:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: news.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc won its case against a former employee, who was fired for hacking and transferring company data to third parties, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Tesla had filed a lawsuit against Martin Tripp, who formerly worked at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, in 2018 claiming that he had admitted to writing software that hacked the carmaker's manufacturing operating system, transferring several gigabytes of its data to third parties and making false claims to the media.



Read Article


Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Stealing Company Data

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]