Tesla Wins Chinese Fake News Lawsuit Over False Reporting

Tesla China has secured a legal win in its defamation suit against a popular car reviewer. The reviewer, who is known online as “Boss Cai,” was sued by the electric vehicle maker for reportedly damaging its reputation in China.

The saga started in 2021 when the popular car reviewer posted a video on Douyin (the local version of TikTok) claiming that a friend who worked as a supplier for Tesla had revealed some shocking information about the EV maker. “Boss Cai” claimed, among other things, that Tesla’s quality inspectors did a substandard job, and they allegedly used their position to gain personal favors.