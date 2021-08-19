Tesla Wins the Right To Service It's Own Vehicles In Connecticut

Tesla has secured a hard-fought win in Connecticut for its planned service center, but its battle for direct sales in the state continues. As per recent reports, Tesla’s plans to set up a service center for electric car owners in the state gained traction on August 11 when officials from East Hartford unanimously approved the company’s application to build the facility.

Tesla initially submitted a permit application to build a showroom and service center to the East Hartford Planning and Zoning Commission. This should help the company establish its presence in the state, which still prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles directly to customers. Tesla’s initiative seemed to gain footing, with the commission approving the permit application in April.