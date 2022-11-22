Tesla Won't Build A Less Expensive EV Because It Will Overwhelm Service Centers

Mark Reuss said that GM dealerships repaired 11,180 Tesla vehicles since 2021. It does not matter what they have fixed; the mere fact that Tesla owners preferred to ask General Motors for help is enough to understand how bustling Tesla Service Centers are. If you are wondering when Tesla will sell a cheaper EV than the Model 3, ask no further - that will only happen when Tesla fixes its Service Centers.



Before the company presented the Model 3, Tesla Service Centers were celebrated for the high level of attention and care they provided to customers. There are several stories of how well they took care of issues, which is probably the reason for Tesla vehicles to be taken for luxury cars when there is nothing premium about them. In those days, Tesla Service Centers were considered better than Lexus.



Read Article