Tesla Won't Build Indian Gigafactory Factory Due To Taxes

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will not establish a manufacturing base in India unless it is able to sell and service cars in the country. The electric car manufacturer has long had an interest in entering the Indian market. However, India levies a 100 per cent tax on imported cars that cost more than $40,000 while vehicles costing less than that are slapped with a 60 per cent tax. Musk had pushed the Indian government to offer it tax breaks so it could import cars from its facilities in the United States and China. However, India was not willing to offer tax breaks unless Tesla committed to building a factory in the country.



