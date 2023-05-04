Tesla Worker Refuses $15 Million In Racial Harassment Suit - Gets Award Reduced To $3.2 Million On Appeal

Agent009 submitted on 4/5/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:41:17 AM

Views : 560 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A black former Tesla contract worker who refused a payout of $15 million last year in damages for severe racial harassment has been awarded $3.2 million by a federal jury in San Francisco.
 
Owen Diaz, who worked as a elevator operator at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, sued the automaker in 2017 for violating a California law that prohibits employers from failing to address hostile work environments based on race or other protected traits. The first jury awarded Diaz $137 million in damages.
 
In June 2022, US District Judge William Orrick agreed with the jury that Tesla was liable but significantly reduced the award to $15 million, giving Owen Diaz two weeks to decide whether to accept the reduced award. 


Read Article


Tesla Worker Refuses $15 Million In Racial Harassment Suit - Gets Award Reduced To $3.2 Million On Appeal

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)