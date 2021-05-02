Tesla's $25,000 Compact Car Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Tesla is now at a point where the company is on the verge of becoming a mainstream automaker. Its Model 3 sedan is currently one of the world’s best-selling electric cars, and the Model Y, its newest EV, is poised to become an even more popular vehicle. Amidst this momentum, all Tesla needs to do is release an affordable vehicle and it would be able to properly attack the greater auto market.

Fortunately, it appears that Tesla is looking to release its most affordable car yet sooner than expected. The vehicle, which seems to have been labeled by the company as a “Future Product” in its Q4 FY 2020 Update Letter, has not been formally confirmed by executives like Elon Musk. But signs of the vehicle’s impending arrival, particularly in China, are starting to become more prominent.