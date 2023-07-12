Tesla's $25,000 EV To Be Built In Texas Then Mexico Later

The rumored $25,000 entry-level electric vehicle that’s being developed by Tesla will first be assembled in Austin, Texas, with the Mexico Gigafactory in line to pick up the manufacturing effort further down the line, CEO Elon Musk confirmed during an interview with teardown expert Sandy Munro on YouTube (embedded above).



The confirmation comes after several reports that said the smaller, more efficient EV would be made in Texas, Mexico, and even Germany. Now, the matter seems to be settled, and in the usual fashion, Musk turned on the hype machine, saying that it will blow people’s minds, one way or the other.



“We are working on a low-cost electric vehicle that will be made in really high volume,” Tesla’s CEO said. “We're quite far advanced in that work. I review the production line plans for that every week. I think that the revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people’s minds. It is not like any car production line that anyone's ever seen.” he added during the interview with Sandy Munro.





