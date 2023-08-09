Tesla's $25K EV Will Have Cybertruck Styling

Despite Elon Musk’s best efforts to pour all of Tesla’s resources into a boondoggle, Tesla’s executives, as detailed by Elon Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson, managed to persuade the CEO to develop an affordable compact electric vehicle priced under $25,000. This vehicle could later transition into a robotaxi once regulations and software align with Musk’s vision.
 
According to Isaacson, one of the reasons that Tesla’s publicized sub-$25,000 compact electric vehicle, sometimes referred to as the Model 2, was delayed was because of Musk’s conviction that the car would be unnecessary in a world with millions of robotaxis.


