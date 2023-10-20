Tesla's Advanced Safety Systems Make It More Costly To Repair Study Says

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular, but crash repairs can still be expensive, especially for Teslas. As per data from Mitchell, a firm that provides software for managing collision repairs, the average repair cost for a Tesla in Q3 2023 was $5,552, compared to $4,474 for non-Tesla electric cars and $4,205 for combustion-powered vehicles.



There are a few reasons for the high cost of Tesla crash repairs. One reason is that Teslas are newer and pricier than the average gasoline vehicle. The average combustion vehicle on the road is a 2016 model, while the average EV is from the 2022 model year. Additionally, most EVs are luxury vehicles, and Teslas dominate both the luxury and EV segments in the United States.





Read Article