Tesla's Affordable EV To Be Built In Germany

Tesla is planning to produce its upcoming €25,000 ($26,800) electric model at its German plant, according to insider sources. While the automaker has not made any official statements, the entry-level EV could be built in multiple factories around the world, with previous reports stating India and Mexico as possible locations.



Tesla’s German plant is located in Gruenheide, near Berlin, and currently produces the Model Y which is the best-selling EV in Europe. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, allegedly shared the news about the local production of their new EV with factory workers during his visit to the “Giga Berlin” premises last Friday. According to Reuters, an unnamed source “with knowledge of the matter” confirmed Musk’s statement, but didn’t provide information on when production of the EV will commence.





