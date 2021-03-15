Tesla's Are Nice In California. But What About In THE DARK WINTER The Politicians Claim We're In Now?

Tesla has learned from Model Y’s first winter and it started pushing a new software update with cold weather improvements.



Over the years, Tesla has often been accused of being a “California company” that doesn’t design cars for cold climates.



Electric powertrains provide a lot of torque and enable powerful all-wheel-drive through dual motor drivetrains, which can be extremely useful in winter conditions.



However, Tesla has run into some issues when it comes to day-to-day use in extreme cold.



During the Model 3’s first winter, we reported on the vehicle showing some significant flaws like the windows, the handle, and the charge port freezing shut.



I wish our friends at TFLCar would have done a Tesla winter video in this latest 'dark winter' storm.



