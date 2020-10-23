Tesla's Autopilot Confuses Gas Station Sign For A Red Light And Stops

Agent009 submitted on 10/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:54:23 AM

0 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It is undoubtedly a very important moment for the company since Autopilot has been one of Tesla's most important selling points alongside its Supercharger network and the range and performance of its vehicles.



It's no wonder then that, among the multitude of videos showing how the EVs can now navigate a roundabout or make a right turn, we get to see people posting clips that put the Autopilot in a less flattering light. Some will call them TSLA shorts, some will call them trolls, and others will call them heroes - you just can't please anyone.




Read Article


Tesla's Autopilot Confuses Gas Station Sign For A Red Light And Stops

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]