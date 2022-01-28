Tesla's Average Cost To Build A Vehicle Has Dropped To $36,000

If you haven't looked at Tesla's Q4 and Full Year 2021 Update, we're here to tell you, there's a lot to unpack. Add all the information revealed in the related conference call, and there's enough news to fill up days, if not weeks. However, information related to Tesla's vehicle production cost and operating margins should be getting more attention.

In Tesla's annual report, it noted that it achieved the highest operating margin "across all volume OEMs" in Q3 2021. Tesla notes that it used Q3 since that's currently the most widely reported quarter. Information about Q4 2021 is still coming in.