Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Recieves Approval To Open

After a multitude of back and forth for many months, the government of Brandenburg has published an official press release stating that Tesla's Giga Berlin was granted final environmental approval. The release followed a press conference that happened several hours ago.



Essentially, the news is really no different from that of yesterday. The only difference is that the press conference and press release make it all official. We told you earlier that Tesla had received approval, but couldn't begin production. The news wasn't yet official, but now it is. The State of Brandenburg provided Tesla with a document explaining the next steps it must take to begin producing vehicles for the public.





