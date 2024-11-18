Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Still Has Protestors Living In The Trees

Protestors have been staying in treehouses in a local forest near Tesla’s Grünheide Gigafactory in efforts to stop the company from removing trees in preparation for its upcoming expansion. On Monday, however, German publication Moz.de reported that a large team of police has been deployed to the site to remove the activists, after some of them refused to leave even when World War II bomb relics had been discovered on site. The outlet says that a large number of police vehicles arrived at the forested area near the station’s fishing lock on L38, expected to be a longer-term deployment than usual for the authorities given the protestors’ refusal to leave. Grünheide press contact Beate Kardels has also said that the activists had so far been uncooperative and would likely continue to resist leaving, despite ongoing searches for World War II ammunition in the area.



