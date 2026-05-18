Tesla's Bet On The 4680 Battery Being The Holy Grail Is Failing

Agent009 submitted on 5/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:20:46 AM

Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla hasn't improved much on the performance of its 4680 cells, which it now uses in some Model Y variants, including Long Range models built at Giga Berlin. The switch was made quietly, leading to a backlash from European customers. A recent charge test confirmed their concerns, showing that Tesla's 4680 cells are at least five years behind the competition.
 
Tesla's 4680 cells have a rollercoaster history, having been wildly hyped in 2020 during the Battery Day event. Back then, Tesla promised a revolutionary Li-ion battery cell, not just a larger cell, with 5x the energy and 6x the power compared to 2170 cells. Used in a Tesla battery pack, it would enable a 16% range improvement.


Read Article


Tesla's Bet On The 4680 Battery Being The Holy Grail Is Failing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)