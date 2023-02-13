Tesla's Boring Company To Build Affordable Homes Near Texas Gigafactory

Elon Musk’s Boring Company appears to be building a housing project in Texas. The housing units are expected to be used by workers of the CEO’s tunneling startup.

Initially reported by the Austin Business Journal, the new development will be located in Austin’s Bastrop County. The housing project is situated close to The Boring Company’s facilities, and it will be called “Project Amazing.”

County documents pertaining to the project depict a subdivision with 110 housing units, all of which are located on streets with quirky, fun names. Among the subdivision’s streets are “Boring Blvd,” Waterjet Way,” “Porpoise Place,” and “Cutterhead Crossing.”