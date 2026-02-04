Tesla's Budget Model Y Could Be Powered By Subpar 4680 Batteries

Tesla introduced a new Model Y AWD variant as part of the recently launched Standard lineup. However, the Standard designation has been scrapped, so the new model is called simply Model Y AWD. The good news is that, at $41,990, it's only $2,000 more expensive than the RWD Standard trim. The bad news is that this is likely powered by Tesla's subpar 4680 cells. Tesla disappointed everyone when it announced new affordable EVs and delivered stripped-down variants of the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model 3 Standard and Model Y Standard failed to convince buyers, and Tesla apparently thinks this happened because of the "Standard" designation. That's why Tesla is now retiring the Standard name altogether. However, it keeps the "Premium" name for the better-equipped Model 3 and Model Y variants.



