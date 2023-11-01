Tesla's Chinese Prices Cuts Flood Showrooms With Customers

The recent price reduction of all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's results.

According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge of customer traffic at its stores and new orders, after the price reduction was announced.

CnEVPost reports after the local media outlet Sina, that Tesla received 30,000 orders within three days of the announcement on January 6. The news is treated as an unofficial input (Tesla does not comment according to the article), but we assume that it might be possible.