Tesla’s Cybercab now has 8 crashes on file with NHTSA, barely two months after the purpose-built robotaxi started giving public rides in Austin.

Four happened in driverless “Robotaxi” service, and none topped 5 mph. The other four happened with a test driver on board and Tesla’s driver-assist engaged, including one where a Cybercab hit a car at 53 mph on a highway in Philadelphia.

The data points at what we think is the biggest limitation of Tesla’s self-driving program right now: speed.